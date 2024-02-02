Just Salad opens its seventh NJ location

Just Salad, a fast-casual restaurant chain that focuses on offering healthy and customizable salads, bowls, and wraps has opened its seventh New Jersey restaurant in Sea Girt.

Just Salad prides itself on using fresh, seasonal ingredients and offering balanced nutritional options. They prioritize locally sourced produce and sustainable practices.

Build your own salad or choose from curated options. Select greens, proteins, toppings, and dressings to create the perfect salad for your taste.

Just Salad via Facebook Just Salad via Facebook loading...

While salads are their main focus, they also offer wraps, bowls, and warm options like roasted vegetables and quinoa. Additionally, they have vegan and vegetarian options.

Just Salad was founded in 2006 by Nick Kenner and Rob Crespi in New York City. The founders aimed to provide an alternative to traditional fast food by offering nutritious and customizable salads.

Just Salad via Facebook Just Salad via Facebook loading...

Just Salad is known for its commitment to sustainability. The restaurant chain has implemented eco-friendly practices, including using reusable bowls for dine-in customers, offering a reusable bowl program, and incorporating sustainable packaging. They also emphasize locally sourced and organic ingredients when possible.

The Sea Girt restaurant's hours will be Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. On weekends, it'll be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Just Salad via Facebook Just Salad via Facebook loading...

There are also locations in Hoboken, Jersey City, Morristown, Paramus, Pompton Plains, and Totowa. The company also said it's preparing to open an eighth location in West Windsor Township.

According to the Daily Voice, the nearly 1,800-square-foot location will have 38 seats for indoor and outdoor dining. It'll also feature a Brook 35 wall vinyl that'll pay tribute to the local area and the shopping plaza.

Each State in America and Their Favorite Type of Cereal... Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.