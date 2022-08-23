Police: NJ man stole Audi, cash at Sea Girt home as couple slept inside
Authorities have arrested a Morris County man they said slipped into a Sea Girt beachfront home last week, stealing valuables and a car as the couple renting the property remained sleeping.
Justin Leuzarder, 39, of Morristown has been charged with third-degree counts of burglary and theft, stemming from the incident early on Aug. 15, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.
Sea Girt police responded around 5:30 a.m. to the reported burglary at a home on Morven Terrace, where an Audi A5 had been stolen from the driveway along with electronics, cash and credit cards inside.
Investigators found that Leuzarder had entered through an unlocked rear door shortly after 2 a.m., as the two tenants inside remained asleep.
Later that same morning, Leuzarder was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Denville, police said.
The Audi and many of the stolen items were recovered and returned to their owners.
“This is certainly not a problem limited to just one town, or even one county – there has been a surge in motor vehicle thefts occurring statewide and beyond this year,” Linskey said in a written statement. “Homeowners and renters alike need to remember to make sure that they lock their cars, take their key fobs with them, and please lock their homes. It’s chilling to think that the victims in this case were in their dwelling while the defendant was in the home.”
“This case presents a good opportunity to remind the public to please always remember to keep your home and vehicle locked,” Sea Girt Police Chief Justin Macko said in the same written release. “Theft prevention is very often merely as simple as taking quick, easy measures to protect yourself and your property.”
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
