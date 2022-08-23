Police: NJ man stole Audi, cash at Sea Girt home as couple slept inside

Authorities have arrested a Morris County man they said slipped into a Sea Girt beachfront home last week, stealing valuables and a car as the couple renting the property remained sleeping.

Justin Leuzarder, 39, of Morristown has been charged with third-degree counts of burglary and theft, stemming from the incident early on Aug. 15, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Sea Girt police responded around 5:30 a.m. to the reported burglary at a home on Morven Terrace, where an Audi A5 had been stolen from the driveway along with electronics, cash and credit cards inside.

Investigators found that Leuzarder had entered through an unlocked rear door shortly after 2 a.m., as the two tenants inside remained asleep.

Later that same morning, Leuzarder was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Denville, police said.

The Audi and many of the stolen items were recovered and returned to their owners.

“This is certainly not a problem limited to just one town, or even one county – there has been a surge in motor vehicle thefts occurring statewide and beyond this year,” Linskey said in a written statement. “Homeowners and renters alike need to remember to make sure that they lock their cars, take their key fobs with them, and please lock their homes. It’s chilling to think that the victims in this case were in their dwelling while the defendant was in the home.”

“This case presents a good opportunity to remind the public to please always remember to keep your home and vehicle locked,” Sea Girt Police Chief Justin Macko said in the same written release. “Theft prevention is very often merely as simple as taking quick, easy measures to protect yourself and your property.”

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2022 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7