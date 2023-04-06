🔴 7 tornadoes in one day Saturday tied a record set in 1989

🔴 Adventure Crossing in Jackson said it is "weeks away from reopening"

🔴 The National Guard base in Sea Girt is operating as usual despite damage

Assessment and repairs are underway at two facilities heavily damaged by at least two of the seven tornadoes that hit New Jersey on Saturday.

The 100,000-square-foot dome at the new Adventure Crossing complex off Monmouth Road in Jackson collapsed as three tornadoes with winds of at least 100 mph passed in the area. The sports and entertainment complex on its Facebook page said repairs are underway to the dome and the entire facility is “weeks away from reopening.”

The Adventure Crossing Baconfest Food Truck Festival will still happen as scheduled.

Collapased dome at Adventure Crossing in Jackson Collapased dome at Adventure Crossing in Jackson (MidJersey.news) loading...

Tornado near Sea Girt National Guard Base

An EF-2 tornado with an estimated peak wind of 120 mph briefly touched down at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, heavily damaging Building 66 which houses part of the Youth Challenge Academy.

Maj. Amelia Thatcher, Deputy Public Affairs Officer for the New Jersey National Guard told New Jersey 101.5 that the base is still assessing the damage but the building appears to have lost its roof and chimney in a partial collapse of the roof. Pictures show everything inside being tossed around and just dropped on the ground.

The wind also tossed two metal bleachers in an athletic field along Sea Girt Avenue on the northern boundary of the post about 70 meters. They were easily put back into place, Thatcher said.

Damage at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt Damage at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt (Maj. Amelia Thatcher, U.S. Army National Guard photo, loading...

Some good news at the base

One bit of good news: operation of the Youth Challenge Academy was not disrupted.

"They're able to continue their classes and it's not going to affect their graduation day," Thatcher said.

Academy participants were at the post on Saturday as it's a 22-week residential program but no one was in the damaged building at the time.

"That's the best story of all coming out of this. Nobody was injured, nobody was near the building," Thatcher said. "Their barracks are on the other side of the training center and they were all hunkered down at the time."

The seven tornadoes in New Jersey on Saturday tied a record set in 1989 for the most in one day.

Building 66/68 at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt Building 66/68 at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Amelia Thatcher) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district.