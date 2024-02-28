Crash closes Route 1 southbound in West Windsor, NJ

WEST WINDSOR — A serious crash closed Route 1 southbound just in time for the start of the Wednesday afternoon commute.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection with Carnegie Center Boulevard. All lanes were blocked creating a delay that extended back to Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center.

All lanes of Route 1 southbound reopened around 4:15 p.m.

Rubbernecking delays developed on the northbound side as well as on Washington Road and Alexander Road.

West Windsor police did not yet disclose any details about the crash.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

Map shows delay on Route 1 and closure point southbound at Carnegie Center Boulevard in West Windsor Map shows delay on Route 1 and closure point southbound at Carnegie Center Boulevard in West Windsor (Canva) loading...

