LAKEWOOD — An Ocean County grand jury has indicted a now-20-year-old man on charges of death and assault by auto in a fatal chain-reaction crash that authorities say was prompted by an argument between the man and another driver.

Avrohom Pam of Lakewood was 18 at the time of the June 11, 2021 collision in Lakewood that killed Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.

Previous reports and a GoFundMe page launched on behalf of Avon's widow indicated that he was newly married at the time.

An investigation revealed that Pam was driving a Ford van on Lanes Mill Road when he got into a verbal altercation with John Arendt Jr., then 73, of Brick Township, and in an act referred to by authorities as reckless driving, struck Arendt's Honda CR-V.

The impact sent Arendt's vehicle into oncoming traffic, where it struck Avon's Ford Mustang head-on.

Avon and Arendt were both hospitalized following their crash, with Avon later being pronounced dead and Arendt treated and released.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a release Friday that Pam, who remained at the scene and did not require medical attention, was transported to the county jail following his initial arrest, but had been freed on bail since then.

