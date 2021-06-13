LAKEWOOD — A “road rage” argument appears to have led to a three-vehicle crash that killed an uninvolved, 26-year-old Brick man who was just newly married, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Avrohom Pam, 18, of Lakewood, has been charged with vehicular homicide stemming from the crash on Friday around 5 p.m., which led to the death of Sean Avon, Billhimer said.

Pam was driving a 2021 Ford van in the rightmost lane of Lanes Mills Road, when he struck a 2019 Honda CRV being driven by 73-year-old John Arendt, Jr., of Brick Township.

The force of the crash sent the SUV into the northbound lane of oncoming traffic, where it struck Avon’s 2012 Ford Mustang head-on, according to the prosecutor.

Investigators found that a verbal fight between Pam and Arendt had taken place before the crash, Billhimer said.

“Initial investigation reveals that this is a tragedy of epic proportions for Mr. Avon and his family and an unfortunate consequence of aggressive driving. This investigation is active and ongoing and may result in additional charges,” Billhimer said in a written statement.

Avon suffered serious injuries and died shortly after at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township.

Arendt was hurt in the crash and remained in stable condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center as of Saturday.

Pam was uninjured. He had blood taken for testing and was being held at Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

A GoFundMe campaign setup for Avon’s young widow had raised more than $18,000 as of Sunday morning.

The couple had been married three weeks earlier and was still planning a larger reception party in the fall, according to the campaign organizer, Heather Mae Wisser.

Police did not specify as of Sunday morning just where along Lanes Mills Road the crash happened.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-9027, or Lakewood Township Police at 732-363-0200.

