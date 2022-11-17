Accused NJ armed robber arrested after day-long police standoff

A Monmouth County man has been charged with armed robbery and weapons offenses after a police stand-off that lasted more than 12 hours.

Before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Neptune Township police responded to a pharmacy on the 1200 block of Corlies Avenue for a reported robbery.

The store clerk said that a man with a handgun had demanded money and took off with several hundred dollars, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Officers tracked 34-year-old Jeffrey Migliore to a nearby home on 11th Avenue, where the stand-off unfolded.

Local, county and state levels of law enforcement all responded to the scene, as neighboring homes and properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Migliore, who has past convictions for burglary and heroin possession, eventually surrendered peacefully around 10:30 p.m.

The Ocean Township resident was arrested and police recovered a handgun from the scene.

Migliore remained in custody pending a detention hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The prosecutor was among those applauding the peaceful outcome of negotiations.

“That this extraordinarily delicate and complicated situation was resolved with no injuries or loss of life to any civilians or members of law enforcement was no accident – it was the result of very carefully planned, coordinated, and well-executed actions of dozens upon dozens of members of local, county, and state agencies, all working closely together in close quarters and under tremendous pressure,” Santiago said in a written release.

standoff ended after armed robbery (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office vehicle) (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Anyone with potential information about Migliore’s activities was urged to contact Neptune Township Police Department Detective Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000, Ext. 419.

Anonymous tips could also be shared with Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-671-4400, using the P3 Tips mobile app or online. www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.