An Ocean County man turned himself in after killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Jeremy Cruz, 51, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 51-year-old Dawn Cruz.

A concerned motorist spotted Dawn Cruz, with what appeared to be severe injuries, at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in Ocean Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short while later, Jeremy Cruz, of Forked River, turned himself in to authorities in Berkeley Township, according to the prosecutor's office.

He remains in custody pending a first court appearance and detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact MCPO Detective Aaron Shaw at 800-533-7443, or Ocean Township Police Department Detective Zachary Rhein at 732-531-1800.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers