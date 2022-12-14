OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A township woman was killed after colliding with a truck while riding her bike, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Roller and Deal Roads on Dec. 9, before 8:30 a.m., authorities say.

According to police, both the victim, 62-year-old Li Wang, and a Ford E-350 Econoline box truck were stopped at the intersection at the same time. When the light turned green, the driver made a left-hand turn onto Deal Road, as Wang proceeded to ride across the street in the marked crosswalk.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Keyport, hit Wang, causing her to land approximately 25 yards east of the crosswalk, according to police.

Wang succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital less than two hours later.

The driver of the crash was not injured in the crash. No summonses have been issued as of now.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is being asked to call MCPO Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Department Sergeant Alisa Marinez at 732-531-1800.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

