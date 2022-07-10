Abandoned, neglected beagles found off Garden State Parkway in Ocean Township, NJ

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Ocean) — Two dogs are receiving life-saving care after being found along the Garden State Parkway entrance in Waretown.

Popcorn Park Zoo's animal shelter in Forked River is treating the pair of beagles for a number of health issues. The shelter has named the older male Brian and the younger female Brianne.

A driver first spotted Brian in the wooded area just off the Waretown Parkway entrance on July 6, according to the zoo. Police responded to the woods and found Brianne as well.

Brian, an older male Beagle. (Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter) Brian, an older male Beagle. (Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter) loading...

The dogs soon made their way to the Popcorn Park shelter. The beagles are believed to be hunting dogs based on their behavior outdoors.

"Both of these dogs, despite their horrid condition, are wagging their tails non-stop," the shelter said on Facebook. "They are so incredibly happy to get attention and would have you pet them all day if you could. We cannot imagine how someone could have let this happen to these two sweet, loving dogs."

Despite their positive attitude, the shelter said both beagles showed signs of severe neglect.

Brian (left) and Brianne. (Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter) Brian (left) and Brianne. (Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter) loading...

Photos showed that Brian, the older dog, was emaciated and mangy. He also had dental disease, was anemic, and was in the early stages of kidney failure.

Brianne was in a better state but still suffering. She arrived at the shelter with a skin condition, cherry eye, and other signs of neglect.

Anyone with information on the person who owned and dumped these beagles can contact the Popcorn Park Zoo animal shelter at 609-693-1900 or office@ahsppz.org. And those looking to help financially can donate to the shelter's Res-Q Fund here.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

