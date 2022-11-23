Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8.

The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723.

With its national expansion continuing, Aldi says it is on pace to become the country’s third largest grocer by the end of the year.

Aldi’s mission:

“Our priority focus is saving people money on the food and productsthey want most, and we do this by offering shoppers a curated selection of ALDI-exclusive brands. More than 90% of our store consists of ALDI-exclusive products and 1 in 3 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning.”

Aldi makes no bones about the fact that they are for the budget conscious, much like their German competitor Lidl (which is also mounting a major expansion in New Jersey and the entire East Coast). More than 90% of their products are private labels as opposed to name brands; since 2014, they have increased their fresh food offerings by 40%.

Aldi announced earlier this month that they were “rewinding” prices back to 2019 levels to help people struggling with the increase of grocery prices due to inflation.

The chain owns over 2,000 stores in 26 states; worldwide they have over 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

Lidl announced last year that they would be adding at least 10 locations in New Jersey, part of their $500 million dollar expansion on the East Coast. They have over 11,000 stores worldwide, making them of the largest operators of grocery stores on the planet.

