Police say two-year-old boy killed by truck in NJ driveway

ThinkStock

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A two-year-old boy was struck and killed Saturday morning in the driveway of his family's home by a pickup truck, according to police.

The truck was being backed down the driveway of the house along Bennetts Way in the Somerset section of Franklin Township by a 60-year-old man around 8:45 a.m., police spokesman Frank Rizzo said in a statement.

Responding officers administered life saving measures until EMS personnel arrived and transported the child to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead, according to Rizzo.

Police did not disclose the identity of the driver, including whether there was any relationship to the toddler, nor any additional circumstances of the incident.

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]
Filed Under: Franklin (Somerset), Somerset County
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top