Police say two-year-old boy killed by truck in NJ driveway

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A two-year-old boy was struck and killed Saturday morning in the driveway of his family's home by a pickup truck, according to police.

The truck was being backed down the driveway of the house along Bennetts Way in the Somerset section of Franklin Township by a 60-year-old man around 8:45 a.m., police spokesman Frank Rizzo said in a statement.

Responding officers administered life saving measures until EMS personnel arrived and transported the child to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead, according to Rizzo.

Police did not disclose the identity of the driver, including whether there was any relationship to the toddler, nor any additional circumstances of the incident.

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.

