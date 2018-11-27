Police rescue pup trapped in cold Brigantine bay water

BRIGANTINE — A large dog clinging to life in ice cold water was rescued thanks to the local police department and a boat towing company.

Police were called to a home on Bayshore Avenue on Monday on a report of a lost dog. Officers found the 200-pound dog clinging to a bulkhead in the bay behind the house.

The pup was pulled safely from the water after more local officers arrived as well as an employee of Sea Tow Atlantic City.

Police across the state have found themselves called to help animals of all shapes and sizes in recent months. Police in Wanaque recently helped a stray pig get home safely, while police in Cape May County were called to do a special traffic detail after a flock of turkeys was found on a busy road. Police officers have also been called on to remove cows from Route 29 and from the side of Interstate 195 as well.

Police across the state have also helped rescue pigs , bulls and even snakes .

