Linden police arrest man who caused standoff after crash

LINDEN — A standoff between police and a person barricaded inside a residence in Central Jersey following a police pursuit came to a peaceful end on Sunday afternoon.

The Union County SWAT team responded to the scene on Park Avenue in Linden, which started after an undisclosed incident at the Shop Rite supermarket on West Edgar Road in Linden about 3 miles away, police say.

The incident continued with a police pursuit that ended with a crash on Route 1 at Park Avenue, according to police. The suspect, who police believed is armed, fled the crash scene and entered a home in the 600 block just east of Route 1, police said. Residents of the first floor apartment were evacuated along with the neighboring home.

Police said the standoff ended after 2 p.m. with the suspect being taken into custody but did not disclose details or identify them.

Park Ave was not immediately reopened between Route 1 and Grier Avenue to allow for the area to be cleared.

