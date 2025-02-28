NJ criminal hid girlfriend’s dead body under bed for a month, cops say

🔺NJ man and victim lived together

🔺Victim's body found under bed

🔺After death, victim’s banking apps used

Grim details have emerged about a young Plainsboro woman’s alleged killing by her live-in boyfriend, who is accused of then hiding her body for a month under their bed.

In an interview with police, 43-year-old Rahim Johnson said that during an argument on Jan. 24, Victoria Lee, 26, had cut him with a knife, at which point he was “out of it” and tried to stop her.

Johnson said when he “came to,” he saw the victim’s body, which he then stowed behind bed coverings and clothes under the bed.

Read More: NJ courts kept letting him go until mom of 4 was killed

Lee had been strangled, according to Johnson's arrest affidavit. Two weapons possession offenses specifically mention an electrical cord.

Over the next month or so, several people said to police they received requests from Lee's profile for money via banking apps, Cash App and Zelle.

Lee was officially reported missing on Jan. 30. Her body was discovered on Tuesday.

Johnson, who has been in jail 12 times before this arrest, was ultimately arrested in Trenton a day later.

Police recovered three cell phones from the defendant and the victim's residence.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area has been asked to

call Officer Daniel Larocca of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333

X1678 or Detective Stephanie Redline of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at

732-745-3316.

