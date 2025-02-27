NJ man, released from jail a dozen times, now charged with murdering missing woman

🔺NJ man charged with murder

A 43-year-old Mercer County man who has been in jail 12 times before has now been accused of killing a 26-year-old woman in Middlesex County.

Victoria Lee, of Plainsboro, was reported as missing on Jan. 30.

Police searched for Lee for nearly a month and on Tuesday, recovered her body.

Investigators found that Rahim Johnson, of Trenton, was living with Lee and was the last person to see her alive.

On Wednesday, Johnson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

He was also charged with third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and violating parole.

Before this, Johnson was last incarcerated for more than a year from April 2023 to October 2024 for child endangerment.

His jail history stretches back to at least June 2002 for crimes that included burglary, assault, child endangerment and resisting arrest, according to state prison records.

Police did not initially share where Lee was found or any further details of her death.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area was asked to call Officer Daniel Larocca of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799-2333 X1678 or Detective Stephanie Redline of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3115.

