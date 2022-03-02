Police: Motorcyclist gets head stuck in school fence in Burlington, NJ crash
BURLINGTON CITY — A 32-year-old man who crashed a motorcycle on school property very early Tuesday got his head stuck in a gate, according to city police.
The man from Blackshear, Georgia, had been thrown from the bike in a crash around 3 a.m. at the end of Wall Street near Wilbur Watts Intermediate School, police said.
His head was wedged between aluminum slats of a gated fence, which required help from EMS and Fire Department members.
After he was freed, the man was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden for treatment.
His identity was not disclosed by police on Wednesday.
Police said it appeared that he had taken the bike from a relative who lives in Burlington Township, without the owner’s knowledge.
The man was ticketed for “several motor vehicle violations,” but had not been charged with theft.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
