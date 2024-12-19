Police: Loaded crossbow, shotgun found during NJ traffic stop

🚔 Incident occurred on Dec. 13

BERLIN — Three weapons were found during a recent traffic stop in the Royal Farm's parking lot at the White Horse Pike in Camden County, according to officials.

On Dec. 13, Berlin police pulled over Robert K. Stippick Jr., of Glassboro, for an equipment violation. Police said they asked Stippick to exit the vehicle after he became "confrontational."

After Stippick exited the vehicle, police said they found a loaded crossbrow sitting in the front passenger's seat. Police said they also found a shotgun in the back seat.

A further search found "suspected methamphetamine" inside the vehicle, as well as an additional firearm inside a case, according to police.

Police said "suspected methamphetamine" was also found on Stippick.

Police said Stippick didn’t have credentials to transport any shotguns or long guns.

Stippick has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of an “other” weapon, two counts of unlawful possession of a shotgun, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

