Can you help detectives? NJ pair run away with cash in armed robbery
⚫ Happened Tuesday
⚫ Pair not identified
⚫ No injuries
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP — A duo is still on the loose after executing a bank robbery Tuesday morning.
The pair got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the PNC Bank on Haddonfield-Berlin Road, and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.
The two, featured above, are seen entering the bank around 10:22 a.m. on surveillance video. One person involved then approached a bank teller while the other pointed a handgun at an employee, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Voorhees Township Police’s release. No injuries were reported from the encounter and no shots were fired off.
Voorhees Township Police responded to the bank around 10:25 a.m., but the armed robbers got away.
SEE ALSO: NJ man, 45, found guilty of multiple sexual assaults of girl
Anyone with information is asked to Detective Michael Manning of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-365-3246, Voorhees Township Police Detective John Loberto at 856-882-1109 or FBI Special Agent Donovan Miles 856-857-2532.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ
Gallery Credit: Eric Scott
The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler