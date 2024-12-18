⚫ Happened Tuesday

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP — A duo is still on the loose after executing a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The pair got away with an undisclosed amount of money from the PNC Bank on Haddonfield-Berlin Road, and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The two, featured above, are seen entering the bank around 10:22 a.m. on surveillance video. One person involved then approached a bank teller while the other pointed a handgun at an employee, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Voorhees Township Police’s release. No injuries were reported from the encounter and no shots were fired off.

Voorhees Township Police responded to the bank around 10:25 a.m., but the armed robbers got away.

Anyone with information is asked to Detective Michael Manning of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-365-3246, Voorhees Township Police Detective John Loberto at 856-882-1109 or FBI Special Agent Donovan Miles 856-857-2532.

