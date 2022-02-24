CARTERET — The New Jersey State Police have published a facial reconstruction sketch of a woman whose remains were discovered earlier this month along this Middlesex County shoreline.

In a Facebook post, State Police said they are seeking the public's help to identify the woman, whose body was found at Carteret Waterfront Park on Feb. 2.

A State Police Forensic Imaging Unit detective created the sketch to attempt to depict the female, who is believed to be of Middle Eastern descent, between 20 and 30 years old, 5'6", and 125 lbs.

At the time she was found, according to State Police, the woman was wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket, black Adidas pants, and white Adidas sneakers.

No information was given as to the woman's cause and manner of death.

State Police maintain a database of more than 200 unidentified, deceased persons from the early 1970s into the 2010s.

Trooper Sean Gusrang is handling this latest case, and anyone with information is asked to contact him at 609-882-2000, ext. 2554, or sean.gusrang@njsp.org.

