Who were they? Photos of remains, clues to help identify 200 people in NJ

The New Jersey State Police maintains a list of missing persons that goes back 60 years, to the disappearance of a 3-year-old boy in 1962.

But another pursuit of the Missing Persons Unit is to catalog, investigate, and attempt to resolve the cases of others, both living and deceased, who do not match the National Crime Information Center's missing person database and are unidentified.

The State Police Unidentified Persons list currently has no living entrants, but descriptions of the remains of 235 people, found in 17 of New Jersey's 21 counties, can be found in the online database.

Essex County claims the most unidentified persons, with 63 found between 1976 and 2008. Cumberland, Hunterdon, Morris, and Somerset counties have no outstanding cases.

The earliest body found in the database was discovered in Burlington County on Aug. 8, 1971.

Among the 235 total, there are 16 for which the NJSP has released facial images of the deceased. It is the editorial decision of New Jersey 101.5 not to publish these photos directly to NJ1015.com. Instead, each of these cases will be linked to a landing page on the State Police website with a warning about sensitive content before allowing the user to decide whether to view the images.

Anyone with information that could help identify any of these individuals is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 1-800-709-7090.

Essex County

Hudson County

Atlantic County

Monmouth County

Bergen County

Gloucester County

Union County

Middlesex County

Found 2/14/08 in Old Bridge: partial skeletal remains of adult Caucasian female, 5'4" to 5'6", 120 to 130 lbs., brown hair

Found 9/8/04 in South Brunswick: adult Asian male, 5'2" to 5'4", black hair

Found 1/6/98 in Carteret: adult Caucasian male, 5'7" to 5'10", 165 to 190 lbs., black hair

(CAUTION: SENSITIVE) Found 12/9/96 in Old Bridge: adult Caucasian male, 5'9" to 5'10", 160 to 180 lbs., brown, sandy or dirty blonde hair, brown eyes

Found 12/9/96 in Old Bridge: adult Caucasian male, 5'9" to 5'10", 160 to 180 lbs., brown, sandy or dirty blonde hair, brown eyes Found 5/21/96 in Edison: adult Caucasian male skeletal remains, 5'5" to 5'7", 160 to 180 lbs.

Found 8/18/95 in New Brunswick: adult Caucasian male, 5'0" to 5'2", 125 to 140 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Found 9/8/94 in New Brunswick: adult Caucasian male skeletal remains, 5'4" to 5'7", gray hair

Found 4/10/79 off the New Jersey Turnpike near East Brunswick: adult Caucasian or Hispanic female, 5'2" to 5'4", 110 to 115 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes

(Composite sketch) Found 2/28/77 in Cranbury: teen or young adult Black female, 5'7", 125 lbs., brown hair

Burlington County

(Composite sketch) Found 10/26/04 in Mount Laurel: adult female, possibly Asian, Hispanic, or Native American, 5'1" to 5'5", 100 to 125 lbs., black hair, black or brown eyes

Found 10/26/04 in Mount Laurel: adult female, possibly Asian, Hispanic, or Native American, 5'1" to 5'5", 100 to 125 lbs., black hair, black or brown eyes (Facial reconstruction) Found 1/31/88 in Woodland Twp.: white male, 5'8" to 5'11", 140 to 180 lbs., brown hair

Found 1/31/88 in Woodland Twp.: white male, 5'8" to 5'11", 140 to 180 lbs., brown hair (Composite sketch) Found 6/20/86 in Burlington Twp.: adult Black male, 5'5" to 5'10", 120 to 140 lbs.

Found 6/20/86 in Burlington Twp.: adult Black male, 5'5" to 5'10", 120 to 140 lbs. (Facial reconstruction) Found 2/2/82 in Washington Twp.: teen or young adult white or Hispanic female, 5'2" to 5'4", black wig

Found 2/2/82 in Washington Twp.: teen or young adult white or Hispanic female, 5'2" to 5'4", black wig (Composite sketch) Found 12/7/79 in Shamong: adult male skeletal remains, 5'7" to 5'8", brown hair

Found 12/7/79 in Shamong: adult male skeletal remains, 5'7" to 5'8", brown hair (Composite sketch) Found 12/23/78 in Tabernacle: adult white male skeletal remains, 5'6" to 5'8", brown hair

Found 12/23/78 in Tabernacle: adult white male skeletal remains, 5'6" to 5'8", brown hair Found 5/17/74 in Burlington Twp.: adult white female, 4'6" to 5'0", 90 to 130 lbs.

Found 8/8/71: adult white male, 5'9" to 6'0", red hair

Ocean County

Found 2/3/08 in Long Beach: lower jaw with teeth

Found 6/19/03 off the Jersey Shore: male left foot

Found 10/19/02: adult Black male, 5'5" to 5'8", 130 to 170 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Found 6/1/96 off the Jersey Shore: adult Caucasian male, drowning victim, 5'10" to 6'0", 170 to 200 lbs.

Found 6/22/92 in Long Beach: mandible of Caucasian male teenager

Found 5/22/92 in Long Beach: jaw bone of teen female, Caucasian or possibly Asian

Found 5/9/88: lower torso of adult Caucasian male, 5'8" to 5'10", 160 to 200 lbs., brown hair

Found 7/22/78 in Jackson: adult Caucasian male, 5'6" to 5'7", 170 lbs., brown hair

Camden County

Found 5/9/00 in Camden: adult Black male, 5'11" to 6'1", 180 to 200 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

(Composite sketch) Found 12/16/99 in the Cooper River in Camden: adult Caucasian male, 5'7" to 5'9", 110 to 130 lbs., brown hair

Found 12/16/99 in the Cooper River in Camden: adult Caucasian male, 5'7" to 5'9", 110 to 130 lbs., brown hair (Composite sketch) Found 5/29/96 in the Delaware River near Pennsauken: adult Caucasian or Hispanic female, 5'4" to 5'6", 85 to 135 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes

Found 5/29/96 in the Delaware River near Pennsauken: adult Caucasian or Hispanic female, 5'4" to 5'6", 85 to 135 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes Found 10/5/80 in Bellmawr: adult Black male, 5'5" to 5'7", 140 to 150 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Found 10/19/79 in Winslow: adult Black male, 5'5" to 5'7", 115 to 130 lbs., black hair, brown eyes

Found 4/28/79 in Camden: teen or young adult Black female, 5'2" to 5'5", black hair

Mercer County

(Composite sketch) Found 7/20/11 in Hamilton: adult Caucasian male, 5'7" to 5'10", 140 to 180 lbs., black hair

Found 7/20/11 in Hamilton: adult Caucasian male, 5'7" to 5'10", 140 to 180 lbs., black hair Found 6/23/05 in Trenton: teen or adult male, 5'10", 130 to 150 lbs.

(Picture of explicit tattoo) Found 12/18/01 in Trenton: adult Caucasian male, 5'7" to 5'9", 135 to 145 lbs., gray hair, brown eyes

Found 12/18/01 in Trenton: adult Caucasian male, 5'7" to 5'9", 135 to 145 lbs., gray hair, brown eyes Found 5/27/91 in Trenton: adult Caucasian male, 5'10" to 6'0", 165 to 175 lbs., brown hair

(Composite sketch) Found 11/21/79 in Lawrence Twp.: adult Black male skeletal remains, 5'9"

Cape May County

Found 5/28/05 in Avalon: lower mandible (age, sex, race unknown)

Found 2/29/00 in Ocean City: adult mixed-race male skeletal remains

(Composite sketch) Found 7/31/85 in Cape May: adult white male, 5'10" to 6'0", 105 to 115 lbs., gray hair, green eyes

Passaic County

Found 11/20/02 in Paterson: adult Caucasian male, 5'2" to 5'4", 132 to 145 lbs., black hair

Found 7/16/90 in Wayne: adult Caucasian female skeletal remains

Found 6/10/89 in West Milford: adult Caucasian male, 5'11" to 6'1", 180 to 185 lbs., brown hair

Sussex County

Found 4/6/97 in Vernon: adult Caucasian male, 5'5" to 5'8", 190 to 240 lbs., sandy hair

Found 2/27/94 in Vernon: infant Caucasian male, blonde hair, blue eyes

Found 6/24/80 near I-84 at NY/PA border: adult mixed-race female skeletal remains, 5'2" to 5'8", brown hair dyed blonde

Warren County

(Composite sketch) Found 10/26/91 in Knowlton: teen or young adult Caucasian female, 4'10" to 5'2", 95 to 110 lbs., light brown to dirty blonde hair, possibly bleached or dyed

Found 10/26/91 in Knowlton: teen or young adult Caucasian female, 4'10" to 5'2", 95 to 110 lbs., light brown to dirty blonde hair, possibly bleached or dyed (Facial reconstruction/composite sketch) Found 7/15/82 in Blairstown: teen or young adult Caucasian female, 5'2" to 5'4", 90 to 100 lbs., brown hair

Found 7/15/82 in Blairstown: teen or young adult Caucasian female, 5'2" to 5'4", 90 to 100 lbs., brown hair (Composite sketch) Found 1/29/76 in Knowlton: adult Black male, 5'5" to 5'7", 155 to 165 lbs., black hair

Salem County

(Composite sketch) Found 9/2/89: adult Black male, 5'6", 115 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes

Found 9/2/89: adult Black male, 5'6", 115 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes (Facial reconstruction) Found 6/2/79 in Quinton: teen or young adult Caucasian male, 5'8" to 5'9", 140 to 160 lbs., brown hair

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

