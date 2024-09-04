Rival ‘competing theft crews’ preying on quiet NJ suburbs, cops say

🚨A burglary involving a dark sedan was reported to Wayne police

🚨It was found to be a fake report to distract police

🚨Police said rival porch pirate 'crews' often case the same target and fight

WAYNE — An attempted package theft shows the lengths "porch pirates" will go to steal expensive deliveries, officials said, revealing that New Jersey's leafy suburbs are the new battleground for rival gangs of burglars.

It started with a call to police

A 911 call was received from a home on Ratzer Road Thursday afternoon reporting a burglary, according to Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff. The caller reported that the suspects had left in a black Honda and were on Kievit Road. An officer nearby noticed a second dark sedan, a Mercedes, also on Kievit Road.

Police were able to stop both vehicles, each with invalid temporary license plates, according to the chief, who was one of the officers who responded to the call.

Map shows location of Ratzer Road and Kievet Road in Wayne Map shows location of Ratzer Road and Kievet Road in Wayne (Canva) loading...

The call was just a distraction

An initial investigation determined the 911 call about the Ratzer Road burglary came from the driver of the Mercedes and not a homeowner. The call was made to distract police as five people were inside the Honda awaiting the delivery of a computer to a home on Kievit Road, according to Chief Jack McNiff.

"There have been numerous recent thefts of delivered electronics in Wayne and throughout the state. The Honda contained ski masks and delivery driver vests, which are common tools used in these thefts," McNiff said in a statement.

McNiff said that "competing theft crews" will often circle a targeted location and have gotten into fights with rival thieves.

Five suspects were charged and arrested in the case.

Rafael Evangelista Toribo, 29 of West New York. He was charged with misuse of 911, conspiracy, and providing false reports to law enforcement.

Jose Del Rosario-Camacho, 30 of Jersey City. He was charged with misuse of 911, conspiracy, and providing false reports to law enforcement. He also provided a false name during processing and was found to be wanted out of Florida. He was additionally charged with hindering apprehension and as a fugitive from justice.

Railin Moreno Hernandez, 29 of Irvington. He was charged with possession of burglary tools and conspiracy. He was also found to be previously charged in Wayne in a package theft of similar circumstances.

Michael Aquino, 30 of Union City. He was charged with possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.

Emaniel Luo-Felix, 27 of East Orange. He was charged with possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. New locations may be added as the year progresses so please check back often for updates. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant