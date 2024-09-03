New Jersey is courting the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers to move to Camden

As plans to construct a new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers have stalled, the Garden State has made a play to persuade the basketball team's ownership to come to Camden.

On Monday, a letter from New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan and Gov. Phil Murphy to the 76ers owners said New Jersey leaders are "committed to bringing the 76ers to Camden."

The letter, first reported by ROI-NJ and obtained by CBS News, argues in favor of the economics of moving to Jersey and says that should the 76ers move land for a mixed-use arena in Camden would be made available on the site of the former Riverfront State Prison. The location is notably next to Delaware River and north of Rutgers University's Camden campus and the Ben Franklin Bridge, which connects New Jersey with Pennsylvania.

The project, though it would be self-financed, would also include $900 million in government incentives towards its construction. The letter adds that the site would also include commercial, residential and retail development.

CBS News reports that the 76ers responded by saying that they appreciated the proposal, they were still working to negotiate a new arena in Philadelphia, and that they are taking all alternative offers "seriously."

The franchise also noted they were committed to the economic growth of Camden, where the 76ers' training facility is located.

The 76ers have a tight window to make a decision. The team will see their current lease at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia end after the 2030-31 season. They have stated in the past they need to have a deal in place for a new arena by the end of 2024 for construction (which would start in 2025) to be complete before that time.

A two-year-old proposal for a development in the Chinatown section of Center City has run into opposition from various groups, and any further delays could ultimately cause a move. In July, Murphy told CBS News Philadelphia that the state's interest in the 76ers began when the team's plans to stay in Philadelphia hit some snags.