You may be adopting ‘broke behaviors’ and you don’t even know it
We’re all pressed for money in the Garden State.
As if property taxes weren’t already putting us in a chokehold, we are currently dealing with the stress of high prices at the gas pump.
Basically, our wallets are definitely riding the struggle bus.
Are these financial stresses affecting your behavior?
I don’t mean by dramatic actions like lashing out at others, I mean small tendencies that are known as ‘broke behaviors’ that you may be doing without even realizing it.
Study reveals New Jersey’s ‘broke behaviors’
A survey performed by researchers at Lenspricer highlighted habits that people have when dealing with financial stress.
For instance, when out for a meal, one might order the cheapest item on the menu and just stick with tap water to drink. Others may stash extra napkins, sauces, or condiments in their pockets for later use.
That’s if they’re going out at all.
These are the top five ‘broke behaviors’ for New Jerseyans, according to Lenspricer.
Avoiding deliver fees by picking up instead
Sure, you’re still losing some money with the expense of gas, but it’s nothing compared to what delivery fees plus tip could be.
Bringing snacks into a movie theater
I’ll admit that I’m totally guilty of this, but in my defense, the movie theater prices have gotten insane. I’ll stick with sneaking in my bag of chips.
Turning off lights obsessively to save electricity
The bills add up, who wouldn’t do this?
Taking office supplies for personal use
If my bosses are reading this, I’ve NEVER done this….
Checking your bank app like it’s social media
Lenspricer isn’t just talking about a quick glance; they mean a full scroll session.
It’s part habit, part low-level anxiety, part attempt to stay in control when everything feels just slightly unpredictable.
Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for April (in chronological order)
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.