You may be adopting ‘broke behaviors’ and you don’t even know it

We’re all pressed for money in the Garden State.

As if property taxes weren’t already putting us in a chokehold, we are currently dealing with the stress of high prices at the gas pump.

Basically, our wallets are definitely riding the struggle bus.

Are these financial stresses affecting your behavior?

I don’t mean by dramatic actions like lashing out at others, I mean small tendencies that are known as ‘broke behaviors’ that you may be doing without even realizing it.

Study reveals New Jersey’s ‘broke behaviors’

A survey performed by researchers at Lenspricer highlighted habits that people have when dealing with financial stress.

For instance, when out for a meal, one might order the cheapest item on the menu and just stick with tap water to drink. Others may stash extra napkins, sauces, or condiments in their pockets for later use.

That’s if they’re going out at all.

These are the top five ‘broke behaviors’ for New Jerseyans, according to Lenspricer.

Jacob Wackerhausen | Getty Images Jacob Wackerhausen | Getty Images loading...

Avoiding deliver fees by picking up instead

Sure, you’re still losing some money with the expense of gas, but it’s nothing compared to what delivery fees plus tip could be.

Bringing snacks into a movie theater

I’ll admit that I’m totally guilty of this, but in my defense, the movie theater prices have gotten insane. I’ll stick with sneaking in my bag of chips.

Tunyada Kongkapan | Getty Images Tunyada Kongkapan | Getty Images loading...

Turning off lights obsessively to save electricity

The bills add up, who wouldn’t do this?

Taking office supplies for personal use

If my bosses are reading this, I’ve NEVER done this….

Photo by Shane on Unsplash Photo by Shane on Unsplash loading...

Checking your bank app like it’s social media

Lenspricer isn’t just talking about a quick glance; they mean a full scroll session.

It’s part habit, part low-level anxiety, part attempt to stay in control when everything feels just slightly unpredictable.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for April (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during April. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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