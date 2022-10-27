TOMS RIVER — Two alleged thieves from Minnesota have been arrested and charged after stealing a catalytic converter from an SUV along Dugan Lane, according to police.

The defendants were conducting their criminal activity out of a large white box truck, authorities say.

Police were tipped by reports of a suspicious vehicle and a theft in progress late Wednesday night. The caller stated that the catalytic converter to his vehicle had been cut, and that the people responsible, in a box truck with a loading ramp on the tailgate, were headed toward Lakewood.

Video shared by Toms River police (below) shows a box truck stop in the middle of the street next to an SUV. An individual gets out of the truck and appears to walk the length of the SUV.

Patrol units quickly located the truck and conducted a stop at New Hampshire Avenue and Church Road. Following the approval of a search warrant, officers found two recently cut catalytic converters, a sawzall, multiple sawzall blades, and a handgun with a 30-round magazine and hollow-point ammunition, according to the police department.

Ravene Johns, 25, and Malik Williams, 21, both of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, have been charged with criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, weapons offenses, criminal attempt, and theft of property. Police say additional charges are pending.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

