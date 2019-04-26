Police break up Linden High School cafeteria fight

Linden High School (Google Street View)

LINDEN — More than a dozen students were involved in a fight in the school's cafeteria on Thursday.

Linden Police said they were called to the school around 11:55 a.m. to help the officer assigned to the school, plus school security and teachers, trying to break up the fight.

No injuries were reported and no charges have been filed at this time, according to police, who did not disclose the circumstances of the fight or a motive.

Linden High School has an enrollment of nearly 1,700 students.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

