It's time to get “freezin’ for a reason” once again to raise big money for Special Olympics NJ. Join Big Joe Henry and New Jersey 101.5 Feb. 23 as we broadcast live from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spicy Cantina in Seaside Heights for the 2019 Polar Bear Plunge!

We've assembled some important information to help make this year's plunge the best yet. We look forward to seeing you down there and making it another record breaking year at the 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge!

IMPORTANT: Download the New Jersey 101.5 app

If you plan on going to the plunge this year you will want to download our free app for your smart phone. The day of the plunge, our app will have the following helpful and fun features:

Win $200 or Taste of Country tickets by playing our Plunge Day scavenger hunt !

or by playing our Plunge Day scavenger hunt ! Send us photos of all the plunge fun directly from the app

Updates on plunge day traffic and weather

Quick links to donate

Get alerted when it's time to hit the water

Listen to NJ 101.5 on the beach ... or anywhere​

See photos, videos and interviews from the plunge all weekend long

Why take the plunge?

Last year, more than 7,000 swimmers took to the icy waters to help raise money for Special Olympics NJ. Together, we raised more than $2 million n 2018, setting a new Polar Bear Plunge record!

Each year the money you help raise goes directly to Special Olympics New Jersey, a non-profit organization that provides free year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 25,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities. We’re looking to beat that total again this year and set another new record. If you can't make it to the plunge but still want to be a part of this year's fundraising you can donate here .

Registration and Location

Registration online is no longer available, but you can register on-site as an individual Plunger for $125. Check-in and registration tents will be located between Blaine Ave. and Grant Ave. half a block from the beach. Registration is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the plunge is at 1:00 p.m. Big Joe will be broadcasting from the top of the Spicy Cantina located at 500 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751. Heated changing tents for the Plungers will be located on the beach next to the Seaside Heights Beach Headquarters.

Getting to the Plunge

Plan to arrive early to avoid getting caught in heavy traffic. Also you might want to consider one of these alternate routes instead of using the Tunney Bridge for access into Seaside:

From Toms River via Hooper Avenue

Take Hooper Avenue north.

Turn right onto Drum Point Road and continue for 1.2 miles.

Turn left onto Adamston Road and continue for about 1 mile.

Turn right onto Mantoloking Road (CR 528) to end.

Turn right onto Route 35 South and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

From Manchester via Route 70

Take Route 70 toward Brick Township.

Turn right onto Cedar Bridge Avenue which will become Mantoloking Road (CR 528).

Follow Mantoloking Road to end.

Turn right onto Route 35 South and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

From Garden State Parkway North

Take the Garden State Parkway south to exit 98 for Route 34 South.

Follow Route 34 South, which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

From Garden State Parkway South

Take the Garden State Parkway north to exit 90 (Brick Township).

Turn right onto Chambersbridge Road.

Count 7 traffic lights to the intersection of Mantoloking Road (CR 528).

Turn left and follow Mantoloking Road to end.

Turn right onto Route 35 South and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

From the West via Interstate 195

Head east on I-195 to Exit 35A for Route 34 South (Brielle).

Follow Route 34 South which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

Weather

Download the New Jersey 101.5 app on your smartphone and make sure push notifications are enabled for weather. See Dan Zarrow's Polar Plunge forecast here . Plus you can visit Dan's Weather Blog for updates any time.

Be prepared with what to wear, and know ahead of the plunge just how cold the water will be.

Images and videos from last year's Polar Bear Plunge: