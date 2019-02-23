OK, Plunge people. You're already raising big money for Special Olympics of New Jersey . Are you ready to win big money yourself?

Download the free New Jersey 101.5 app to enter our Polar Plunge scavenger hunt -- your chance to win a $200 Visa gift card, or two three-day general admission passes (worth a combined $430!) to the Taste of Country festival, where Brett Eldredge, Josh Turner, Brett Young and Walker Hayes perform alongside headliners Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town, and Brooks & Dunn.

How do you win? Simple -- get 500 or more points in our Scavenger Hunt. All the scavenger hunt activities can be performed at the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and beach Saturday, Feb. 23, the day Big Joe Henry emcees the Polar Plunge at Seaside and thousands head into the cold ocea waters to support Special Olympics. But you need the free NJ 101.5 app to play

Among the activities: Sending us your plunge pictures and finding "Lil' Joe" Henry at the beach! It's a cinch to enter, and you could win big .

More reasons to have the free NJ 101.5 app on Plunge Day:

Comprehensive guide to the plunge.

Weather and traffic alerts

A notification when it's time to hit the water

Galleries and video from NJ 101.5 and Plunge Day participants

Send us photos and videos at any time

Listen to New Jersey 101.5 on the boardwalk -- or anywhere.

See you at the beach!