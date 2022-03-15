POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Fresh from his humanitarian trip to the border of Poland and Ukraine, Mayor Paul Kanitra is putting together a charity concert at the Jersey Shore.

The mayor who was moved to make the trip on his own, told "Fox & Friends" that the concert will be Sunday, April 10 on the boardwalk at Jenkinson's from 4 to 8 p.m.

"The boardwalk is where a lot of the young Ukrainian adults actually work in the summertime and enjoy themselves and help keep our economy moving forward," Kanitra said.

He hopes it will raise at least $100,000 for Ukrainians.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra in Ukraine Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra in Ukraine (Paul Kanitra) loading...

Kanitra told New Jersey 101.5 the details of the concert are still being put together but the lineup includes some big Jersey Shore names.

This article will be updated as soon as more information is available.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

