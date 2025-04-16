PNC Arts Center won’t offer Lawn Passes for 2025 — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

❗ A rabies alert in South Jersey

❗ Humans and animals attacked by racoon

❎ Racoon tests positive for rabies

At least one rabies-positive raccoon was on the loose in Collingswood earlier this month, according to Camden County health officials.

It is unclear if it was one or two raccoons (officials believe it was one), but a dog and a man were separately attacked on April 8 and 9, respectively, in the South Jersey community.

Officials said a Collingswood resident reported their dog had a scuffle with a raccoon at their home. Though animal control was called, the raccoon slipped away and was unable to be located.

Then, a day later, officials said another resident had a direct altercation with a raccoon while out walking, officials said. This time, animal control was able to snatch the critter and send it to be tested; its rabid condition was confirmed by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The responding animal control officer, walking resident, and dog owner were notified of the confirmed rabidity. The dog's proof of vaccination was received the the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services before getting a booster and being confined for 45 days.

🚨 Man from Ecuador sentenced for attempted murder

🚨 Attacker had just moved to Elizabeth days earlier

🚨 New court documents reveal disturbing details from crime scene

ELIZABETH — A man from Ecuador serving time in New Jersey State Prison for attempted murder was found kneeling over his victim kissing her, according to shocking court documents.

On June 14, 2024, Nelson Lata-Sanchez stabbed a woman several times at an apartment in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

Authorities had said that police officers saved the victim's life but didn't reveal much more.

Now, court documents obtained by New Jersey 101.5 reveal the gruesome scene those officers found and how they kept a woman fading in and out of consciousness alive.

They found the victim, a woman, lying on her back in one of the apartment bedrooms. She was covered in blood, the complaint said.

Lata-Sanchez was kneeling over her and appeared to be kissing her on the lips, the complaint said.

"Just one more kiss," Lata-Sanchez said.

✅ Wind turbines can cause serious problems with radar, says GAO report

✅ President Trump has halted all wind projects off the Jersey shoreline

✅ One project is moving forward off the New Jersey and New York coastlines

The contention by Republican Congressmen Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew that wind turbines off the coast of New Jersey would interfere with military radar was proven correct in a newly issued report by the Government Accountability Office.

The report issued Monday by the non-partisan organization states that “wind turbines can reduce the performance of radar systems used for defense and maritime navigation and safety in several ways. These include reducing detection sensitivity, obscuring potential targets, and generating false targets"

Smith said proponents of wind energy have downplayed an earlier report by the National Academy of Sciences in 2022 that first raised the concern.

"In my opinion, one of the most important aspects of all of this is the obfuscation, the degrading of radar for vessel or boats, big ships, little ships, helicopters, airplanes, jets, coming into LaGuardia, especially into Newark International," Smith told Eric Scott on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show. "We're going to have a reduction of performance of radar, and they have affirmed that, making it more dangerous, both to be on the water or in the air."

It also puts pilots who train off the coast at risk, according to Smith.

❗ Engineers overwhelmingly reject new contract

❗ Union leaders had called it 'fair and fiscally responsible'

❗ When could the strike begin?

New Jersey Transit engineers overwhelmingly rejected a new contract their union leaders called "fair and fiscally responsible."

According to union officials, 93% of union members voted and 87% rejected the new deal. They have long been pushing for higher wages, claiming their salaries are among the lowest in the country compared to other transit agencies.

The vote by rank and file members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen sets up a possible walkout next month.

On two occasions former President Joe Biden stepped in to prevent a work stoppage by appointing presidential review boards.

When new NJT CEO Kris Kolluri took over the agency, reaching a new contract with train engineers was a top priority.

He will now have 30-days to work out a new deal, or a strike could happen as early as May 15.

Kolluri will join the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show to talk to Eric Scott at 7:20 this morning.

🎟 Season passes will no longer be offered for lawn seats

🎟 It was a great deal for concert goers

🎟 Fans are disappointed and outraged

One of the best deals for tickets to concerts at the PNC Bank Arts Center has been killed by Live Nation.

The operator of the Arts Center in Holmdel says they will no longer what has become known as the "Lawnie Pass."

One price got you lawn seats for every concert of the season. In 2024 the Lawn Pass cost $239.

Live Nation posted on its Instagram page that individual lawn seats will still be available, but the season pass will be replaced by "new and exciting programs."

What those programs are or what they will cost has yet to be revealed.

On social media, concert goers were irate and disappointed.

