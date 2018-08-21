UPDATE: Plane with Post Malone lands after blowing tires in Teterboro

TETERBORO — A private jet that blew two tires while taking off from Teterboro has landed safely at Stewart International Airport in New York.

Hip-hop artist Post Malone was on board and thanked his fans after the landing.

"i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website," he said in a Twitter post.

The FAA said Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4 with 16 passengers took off from runway 24 about 10:50 a.m. The plan was supposed to fly to Lufton Airport in Lufton, England.

After the mishap, the pilot circled the airport for about 30 minutes before making the decision to land at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in western Massachusetts.

The final destination of the plane was later changed to Stewart in Newburgh about an hour north of Teterboro, where it landed just before 4 p.m.

Malone performed Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City in New York. TMZ posted video that shows the Song of the Year winner boarding the plane.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported a large emergency response on the ground at Teterboro.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ