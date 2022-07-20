Plainfield, NJ teen shot in the head in targeted NYC killing, cops say

A 14-year-old boy from Plainfield was killed after being in the head while riding a scooter in a targeted shooting in Harlem Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Streeter had left a deli with a 15-year-old on East 128th Street when a man fired several shots at them around 4:20 p.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The boys ran toward cars parked along the street when Streeter was struck and fell to the ground while the older teen ran for help.

A passerby called 911 which brought police and first responders to the scene. Both boys were taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem. Streeter was pronounced dead several hours later and his death described as a homicide.

Boy was targeted for unknown reasons

The boys knew each other and appear to have been targeted by the gunman, according to Maddrey, but did not know the reason they were shot. They do not appear to know their assailant, according to Maddrey.

Neighbors told WCBS 880 that Streeter's family had recently moved to New Jersey and he was visiting to say good bye.

Maddrey said the 15-year-old was shot in the left leg and is expected to recover. He put out a plea for witnesses to come forward.

"We need your help. Our children, our families, members of this community cannot go through this gun violence and they shouldn't have to. No one in New York should have to," Maddrey said. "We shouldn't have to suffer through this gun violence. This is the best city in the world. We should't be scared to walk out our streets in broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon."

No arrests have yet been made in the case.

Streeter is the second child from Planfield to die since Sunday. Plainfield police have not yet identified the “young girl” who died in a house fire on North Avenue. 23 people from four families were displaced by the fire.

RLS Metro Breaking News was first to report the teen's identity.

