Girl killed, dozens displaced by Plainfield, NJ fire

PLAINFIELD — A young girl was killed in a house fire that displaced 23 people early Sunday morning.

The fire in a multi-family house on North Avenue in Plainfield was reported around 1:20 a.m., according to Fire Director Kenneth Childress. Arriving firefighters had to try and extinguish the flames and rescue several residents trapped by the flames on the second and third floors.

A neighbor told News 12 New Jersey he could hear screaming as the fire moved quickly through the building.

A young girl was found dead in one of the rooms and an older child was transported to Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center in Edison for smoke inhalation, according to Childress. Neither child's identity or exact age was disclosed.

Red Cross New Jersey assisted four families with temporary lodging, food, clothing and other immediate needs. Disaster mental health services were also made available.

A cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

