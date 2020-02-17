Piscataway teacher loses certificate over deadly, drunken crash

A Middlesex County man who is serving more than six years in prison for a deadly, drunken crash in 2017 will no longer be able to teach in New Jersey, as his certification has been revoked.

Darrius Griffin Jr., now 27, is at Mountainview Youth Correctional Facility in the Annandale section of Clinton Township, after being sentenced in October 2018.

The Piscataway resident previously admitted in court that he was drunk on Oct. 14, 2017 when he crossed into oncoming traffic on River Road and crashed his Nissan Altima into a Ford Ranger pickup, killing the other driver, Steven Kemmlein of Wayne.

This past December, the state Department of Education's Board of Examiners voted to revoke Griffin’s teaching certificate for health and physical education.

The move was made official Jan. 23, as the board noted in its written decision that the "conviction demonstrates behavior that falls short of a role model."

During a hearing before the board, attorney Kenneth Brown said that Griffin had fallen asleep at the wheel after a "long day" and said that his blood alcohol level during the 2017 crash remained “questionable."

Griffin has no prior record of driving while intoxicated charges.

He must serve 85% of his prison term before he can be eligible for parole.

Griffin driver’s license will also be suspended for five years, once he is released from prison.

As reported by MyCentralJersey, Griffin was hired in 2015 as a health and physical education teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas High School (then called Bishop Ahr) in Edison and was an assistant basketball coach, before becoming head coach the following year.

