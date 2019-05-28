Phillies player charged with assault of girlfriend in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A member of the Philadelphia Phillies was charged with simple assault in connection with a domestic violence dispute at a casino.

Police said they got a call about an incident in a room at the Golden Nugget around 8:30 p.m. and found a 20-year-old woman speaking with hotel security officers. The woman had "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck," police said.

The woman declined medical attention, police said.

Center fielder Odubel Herrera, 27 was found in his room and arrested. He was released with a summons to appear in court.

The Phillies last played on Sunday and were off on Monday. Herrera had been with the Phillies since 2015 and has the nickname "El Torito," which translates to "the little bull."

Herrera was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball after learning about the incident on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Phillies.

"The Phillies take any domestic violence accusation seriously, and strongly support the Joint Domestic Violence Policy agreed upon by MLB and the MLBPA," read their statement.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5