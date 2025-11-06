We’ve all had an encounter with someone we’d call a “Karen.” For anyone unfamiliar with the term, “Karen” has become slang for a person who comes across as entitled, demanding, or rude—especially toward service workers in public settings.

And let’s be honest: “Karen” isn’t just a label for women. Anyone, regardless of gender, can pull a “Karen move.”

Everyday encounters with “Karen” behavior

Case in point—this week while grocery shopping, I ran into one myself. A woman tried to cut the line at the supermarket because she wanted to talk to the manager. The cashier wasn’t having it and told her to head to the back of the line like everyone else.

Of course, the most infamous “Karen” moment of the year had to be that Phillies game last summer, when a woman grabbed a baseball away from a father and son. That one made national headlines.

When calling someone a “Karen” crosses the line

Now, while the term “Karen” has definitely caught on, it’s not without controversy. Some say it’s sexist or ageist, since it stereotypes a certain type of woman.

That debate came up again recently in what I’ll call The Case of the Freehold Karen. An Edison woman sued iPlay America in Freehold, claiming the amusement center was negligent for not stopping other customers from calling her a “Karen.”

Monmouth County Google Maps loading...

The lawsuit against iPlay America in Freehold

Here’s what happened: back in 2022, she visited iPlay with her two kids. The kids were cleared to ride the go-karts, but when Mom wanted to join them, an employee told her she didn’t meet the height requirement. (Yes, you read that right.)

Apparently, that exchange held up the line, and some impatient people behind her called her a “Karen.” According to the lawsuit, she felt humiliated and believed iPlay should have done something to stop or prevent those comments.

The suit, filed in 2022, was tossed out earlier this year—and just this past Friday, October 31, 2025, the State Appellate Court officially dismissed the case.

The verdict on “Karen behavior” in New Jersey

So while the courts may have ruled against her, one thing’s for sure: in the court of public opinion, the verdict on “Karen behavior” is still unanimous. Whether it’s cutting the line or holding it up, it’s just not a good look.