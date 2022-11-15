Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey.

According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.

“Thankfully it does not appear to be spilling over the river so far,” Blomgren said to New Jersey 101.5.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that there have been 69 robberies at gunpoint at gas stations this year so far, up from 65 for all of 2021.

Meanwhile, gas stations in Philadelphia also have seen 30 carjackings this year as compared to just seven last year, according to 6ABC Action News.

The same report cites Philadelphia Police Inspector Charles Layton saying that criminals see opportunity in drivers being distracted, checking their phones while filling their gas tanks.

Safety tips

While New Jersey has remained the only state where drivers do not need to exit their vehicles to pump their own gas, it is common for some motorists to leave their vehicles at a pump and go inside an adjoining convenience store.

A safety shortlist shared by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. can be followed by drivers, regardless of location:

— Pick stations that are well-lit and have video-surveillance cameras at the pump.

— Make a list of favorite gas stations along your regular travel routes. Stations near police departments and state police barracks are good choices.

— Always remove your keys and lock the car doors while you are pumping gas. If you sense danger and you have a panic button on your car keys, keep your hands on the panic button until help arrives.

— Keep valuables out of sight in your vehicle and lock the doors, even if you are going inside for just a moment.

— Pick your pump with care. It might be worthwhile to wait for the pump nearest to the attendant or building.

— Pay attention to your surroundings.

— Don’t be distracted by your cell phone.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.