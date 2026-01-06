What will you remember about Phil Murphy?—NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

Paulsboro man charged with murder of woman (Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, Getty Stock)

🚨 A woman was killed and a minor wounded in a shooting inside a Paulsboro home.

📞 Ramon Luis Acevedo admitted to the shooting, police say.

⚖️ He faces murder and weapons charges as prosecutors withhold victim details.

PAULSBORO — A 40-year-old Gloucester County man has been accused of killing a woman and wounding a minor in an incident on Saturday.

Ramon Luis Acevedo, of Paulsboro, called 911 and told police he was the person behind a double shooting at a residence along Elizabeth Avenue.

Responding police found the woman dead in a bedroom, having suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The second victim, a minor, was being treated for injury after having also been shot.

He told police that he intentionally shot the adult victim.

Acevedo said he accidentally shot the younger victim after being startled while still holding a handgun.

Frank Cairone on the mound for Delsea Regional High School (@frank.caironr via Instagram)

⚾Brewers draft pick Frank Cairone was seriously hurt in a late-night car crash

⚾Franklin Township's Police Chief says Cairone wasn’t at fault

⚾Family says he is being treated at Atlantic City Medical Center

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A New Jersey baseball standout is recovering from a serious car crash on Friday.

Delsea Regional High School graduate Frank Cairone, 18, drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2025 Major League Baseball draft, was seriously injured in a crash in Franklin Township (Atlantic), according to the team.

“Frank is currently being cared for at a hospital in New Jersey with the support of his family,” read a statement from the ballclub. “The Brewers’ thoughts and prayers are with Frank and his family during his difficult time.”

The pitcher was at Atlantic Medical Center, a family member told NJ.com.

A wall at Elizabeth High School after being hit by a car Mon., Jan. 5, 2026 (CBS New York via Facebook)

🚨Car crashes into the back of the Elizabeth High School auditorium on Monday morning

🚨Police say the sedan was driving erratically and ran a red light

🚨Minor injuries reported to the driver and one student

ELIZABETH — A car crashed into the wall of a Union County high school on Monday morning.

As students were returning to school after the long holiday break, the car jumped the curb on Pearl Street at 8 a.m. and crashed through the brick wall of Elizabeth High School, then entered Dwyer Auditorium, according to city police spokeswoman Ruby Contreas.

The vehicle that crashed through the wall was spotted driving erratically on Bridge Street heading toward the school. It ran a red light at Pearl Street and drove onto school property, according to Contreas.

School operations were not disrupted by the crash, officials said.

Mikie Sherrill's inaugural ball will be at American Dream. (Google Maps/U.S. Congress)

You've heard of retail politics. Now get a load of this: Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill is set to ring in her first days in office with a black-tie inaugural ball on the ice rink at the American Dream mall.

The choice to hold the inaugural at the once-sprawling eyesore of the Meadowlands is drawing buzz across New Jersey. The Bergen County mall is now a regional destination with high-profile attractions and luxury brand retailers but the choice also brings some backlash.

The Jan. 20 event for Sherrill and Lt. Gov.-elect Dale Cadwell is expected to draw about 2,000 attendees and will take place inside the massive East Rutherford complex. Tickets are $350 per person, with proceeds benefiting Mission to Deliver NJ, Sherrill’s nonprofit advocacy organization focused on affordability, economic development, and civic engagement.

Organizers say the night will be a showcase New Jersey pride, The Globe reported. And since it's a night for celebrating, not fighting, they'll serve both Taylor ham and pork roll 🙄.

The group 'Stronger Fairer Forward' has released a 30-second video touting what they say are the accomplishments of Gov. Phil Murphy in New Jersey. (YouTube screengrab)

What will you remember most about Phil Murphy?

Will it be his record spending?

Maybe his despotic policies during the pandemic?

Increased taxes and fees?

His failed energy policies that resulted in skyrocketing utility bills?

Murphy and his union allies are out with a new video that touts his legacy to New Jersey and it doesn't mention any of those things.

Instead, the video claims he built "a stronger and fairer New Jersey that works for every family."

Check it out, and let me know what you think Murphy's legacy will be.

