🍕 NJ pizza spot has whole pie challenge

🚨 New record set on video

😋 Qualifiers get special shirt

NEPTUNE CITY — A popular Jersey Shore area pizzeria has shared video proof of an impressive new record.

Pete & Elda's Bar/Carmen's Pizzeria has been a landmark for its delicious pizza and its tempting Whole Pie Eater’s Club challenge.

New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook) New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook) loading...

A single diner has up to 30 minutes to devour an entire, XXL pie, which is a foot and a half in diameter.

If they succeed, they go home with a collector’s shirt. And these coveted shirts switch up in design seasonally.

A saving grace is these are thin pies, so there have been patrons of all ages up for the challenge.

There have also been a couple of competitors within the past year smashing records.

New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Last August, Spencer Linnert managed to eat a whole pie in just under 2 minutes.

On Tuesday, Pete and Elda’s posted to its social media pages that a new record was set.

New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook) New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook) loading...

And, it was completed by a distinguished visitor — the driver of the iconic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.

New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook) New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook) loading...

Connor Wolff, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, sat down and devoured an XXL pie in 1 minute and 55 seconds, as seen in a video shared to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook) New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook) loading...

The stunned look on Connor’s fellow Whole Pie new member says it all — his approach was a wonder to behold.

New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook) New whole pizza record set at NJ spot Pete and Elda's (Screenshot Pete and Elda's via Facebook) loading...

The rules to score a collector's shirt: Finish an entire XXL Pie in one sitting (30 minutes or less) by yourself.

Pete and Elda's does not accept reservations. The restaurant is at 96 Woodland Ave. in Neptune City.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea