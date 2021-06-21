Perth Amboy, NJ man dies as truck falls off NY highway – police

A Perth Amboy man died Saturday night in New York's Hudson Valley, when his pickup truck flipped over a concrete barrier on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County and fell 25 feet to the road below, according to authorities.

Westchester County Police said Jefry Capellan Rodriguez, 33, lost control of his 2002 Ford Ranger pickup truck around 9 p.m. and hit the barrier, sending the truck into an opening between the highway's northbound and southbound lanes. The vehicle landed on its roof on the shoulder of Mamaroneck Avenue in the area of Harrison.

First responders got Rodriguez out of the truck and took him to White Plains Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was driving alone and that the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

