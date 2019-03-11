Perfect after DST, it’s National Napping Day

You know that hour you lost when we set the clocks ahead yesterday? You can make it up today which is "National Napping Day" it comes each and every year after DST and is designed for you to catch up on that hour you lost. If in fact you even noticed that you lost it.

So just for your napping pleasure, Here are 45 interesting facts about napping.

One of the most fascinating factoids about sleeping was #10. It said, "Humans are the only mammals who willingly delay sleep and plan naps." Now THAT is a great interesting fact about napping.

Sleep tight!

