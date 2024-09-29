Popular NJ bedroom color that might contribute to poor sleep

Days get shorter, and mornings get darker. That's just the reality of the fall season in New Jersey. And let's face it, those shorter days absolutely make it harder to rest. Plus how it affects us starting our days in the morning when it's still so dark out.

Not to mention, the clock changes. In fact, those clock changes can also contribute to poorer sleep in the spring just as much as it does in the fall. Unfortunately, the changing of the seasons isn't anything we can control.

But there are other things we can do to help control the quality of sleep we get. Sometimes good, and other times bad. Here's just a sampling of some of those bad habits so many of us do that absolutely contribute to a poor night's sleep.

What about the paint color?

Aside from all the examples above, the color of your bedroom may also be affecting how you sleep. Unfortunately, one of the most popular choices for bedrooms has been shown to negatively impact the quality of sleep.

According to a study reported by Sleep Junkie, those with beige-colored bedrooms said they typically slept poorly. 31% said they don't typically get a good night's sleep, which is also tied to those with brown bedrooms at 31%. Yellow was the only other color that was associated with poor sleep at 33%.

Purple, on the other hand, was the top color for the bedroom where respondents got a good night's sleep at 84%. That was followed by 76% who said they typically sleep well with the bedroom painted blue.

And that apparently makes sense since both blue and purple are considered calmer colors. Beige and brown bedrooms, on the other hand, appear to have the opposite effect. And that's unfortunate since beige is among the most popular colors for bedrooms (Read more on the sleep study here).

