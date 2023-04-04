Watch it on a free livestream: Nesting peregrine falcons in Union County

🔵 A pair of peregrine falcons are nesting on the roof of the Union County Courthouse

🔵There are four eggs in a nest, which are set to hatch later this month

🔵You can watch them for free on the Union County Falcon Cam livestream

ELIZABETH — Peregrine falcons have started a new family in Union County.

Residents and bird watchers from all over the world can tune into the free Union County Falcon Cam livestream, the Union County Board of County Commissioners announced.

The Falcon Cam provides a look at two peregrine falcons who are nesting on the roof of the historic Union County Courthouse on Broad Street in Elizabeth.

The falcons are keeping watch over four newly laid eggs which are expected to hatch at the end of April.

“The Falcon Cam provides a window into the world of a fierce, fascinating bird that has been restored to our area through the efforts of preservationists. We are very proud to participate in the restoration effort and help foster an appreciation for environmental protection and conservation,” said Union County Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados.

The population of peregrine falcons in the U.S. was decimated in the 20th century by pollutants including the pesticide DDT. The birds were put on the federal endangered species list in 1973. Thanks to improvements, the falcons were removed from the list in 1999. However, they remain an endangered species in New Jersey.

In 2006, Union County participated in the restoration effort by affixing a nesting box to the courthouse tower roof under the guidance of state wildlife experts.

Every year since then, a pair of peregrine falcons has laid eggs in this nesting box. Cameras were added in 2016 to provide the 24/7 Falcon Cam livestream.

For more news and updates on the falcons, visit the Conserve Wildlife Foundation.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.