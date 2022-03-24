TOMS RIVER — Good Samaritans on Wednesday detained a man who stabbed a woman while she was driving and then continued his attack as she tries to run away, police said.

The man first stabbed the woman as they traveled on North Bay Avenu near Whitty Road at 4:45 p.m. in what is being called a domestic violence incident, according to Toms River police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.

When the woman pulled over and got out, the man followed and continued his attack, police said. Witnesses got involved and held the man until police arrived.

Victim hospitalized

The woman was taken by ambulance to Jersey Shore University Hospital, where she underwent surger.

The man was charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses.

Messina did not disclose the identities of either individual involved, their relationship or the circumstances of the attack.

