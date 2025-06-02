(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania could soon join a growing list of states banning single-use plastic bags.

While legislators work out the details of a statewide ban, the groundwork is being laid by communities that have already enacted local laws, advocates say.

“Plastic pollution poses serious threats to our environmental rights, public health, and community resources,” said Sen. Judith Schwank, D-Reading, in a memo seeking cosponsors for legislation she is crafting.

Her proposal would prohibit retailers from providing plastic bags at the point of sale. They may offer recyclable paper bags for a small fee, with exemptions for produce, frozen foods, and prescription medications. It would also include an educational campaign through the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Schwank said in an email statement to The Center Square that students from Governor Mifflin High School in her district brought her the idea for the bill.

“I'm really impressed with the initiative they showed, and they will continue to be part of the process – helping draft the bill and advocating for it after it's introduced,” she said. “We've seen proposals like this before in Pennsylvania, and other states have implemented similar bans. The idea is to reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills, on the side of the road, or – worse – in our soil and water supplies.”

Faran Savitz, zero waste advocate for PennEnvironment, the Pennsylvania state affiliate of Environment America Research & Policy Center, told The Center Square that students have been a driving force behind anti-plastic legislation. Seeing young Pennsylvanians getting involved is “super heartening,” he said.

Currently, 40 plastic bag bans exist across the Commonwealth, primarily around Philadelphia, with three exceptions – Pittsburgh, Edgewood Borough in Allegheny County, and Lancaster Township.

These laws affect 2.6 million Pennsylvanians, and since 2018, have eliminated an estimated 950 million single-use plastic bags annually – amounting to over 5,200 tons of waste. Philadelphia’s ban alone is estimated to have reduced usage by 200 million bags since its implementation, according to a January 2024 report by Environment America.

The bags we see stuck in trees or littering the side of the road are more than a nuisance, Savitz said.

“They can choke our wildlife, pollute our waterways, and can’t really be recycled,” he said.

While PennEnvironment has not taken a formal position on Schwank’s bill pending its final language, Savitz said it is a good sign that our legislators, like Schwank, are taking the lead on the issue.

Pennsylvania, he added, can benefit from learning what has worked well in neighboring states. He also noted their organization has model legislation based on best practices from around the country.

Putting small fees on other bags a retailer gives out is simply to get people into the habit of using their own, he said.

Fees on paper bags serve as a behavioral nudge, encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable ones. “Flipping that psychological switch,” Savitz said, can lead people to make other sustainable choices, like using refillable water bottles or food containers over single-use items.

California was the first state to implement a plastic bag ban in 2016. Since then, 11 others – Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington – have followed suit.

“Many consumers are already in the habit of bringing reusable bags to the grocery store, and we’re open to exceptions for products like meats, where a plastic bag might be necessary, said Schwank. “The goal isn't to be punitive – just to take a small step that will help protect our environment for future generations.

“I understand there will be pushback, and we know it won’t be easy to get this passed – but we’re hopeful this proposal can start a more meaningful, less entrenched dialogue about reducing plastic waste in Pennsylvania.”

