Pennsylvania named one of the grossest states in the country

There are parts of Pennsylvania that are absolutely breathtaking. From the state parks to the farms, there are many things about the state that are beautiful.

However, the rest of the country must not see the things we see. According to a new study, our beloved PA is considered one of the grossest states in America. Out of all 50 states, Pennsylvania came in as the 4th grossest state.

So how exactly was this determined?

According to Zippa, some of the basic metrics used to narrow down the top ten were dirty air, trash, or the percentage of each state that is landfill and the spread of illness like the flu.

Zippia says that they weighed in some cultural factors like... which state google-searched for mayo recipes and 'croc wearing' the most.

Don't hate! I'll be the one to say that there are a lot of amazing dishes that can be made with mayo. Plus, crocs are coming back into style. Just ask Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Nicki Minaj!

New Jersey didn't rank well either, unfortunately. According to Zippa, The Garden State landed at number 6 on the list of the grossest states in the nation.

I will admit that New Jersey had become a mess over the past year. It feels like warehouses have been popping up all over the place causing bad air pollution and hectic construction. Some residents even petition to renamed Jersey "The Warehouse State," Zippia says.

Maybe since the pandemic is slowly but surely coming to an end, both states will rank better next year.