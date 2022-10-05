CAMDEN — Nearly four months after the death of a woman, which came three weeks after investigators said she sustained blunt force trauma during a car ride, the victim's son faces related charges.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday that Gary Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township was charged Sept. 29 with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

Richman had been arrested on an unrelated matter May 25, which authorities say was two days after his mother, Sandra Richman, 65, sustained a blunt force injury to the head while she and her son were on a drive from their Salem County home to the Cramer Hill section of Camden.

The younger Richman transported his mother to Cooper University Hospital for treatment, the prosecutor's office said, but Sandra Richman later died at a hospice care facility on June 12.

In an autopsy, the Office of the Gloucester-Camden-Salem County Medical Examiner determined her death to have been caused by the blunt force injury, with the manner being homicide, prosecutors said.

Authorities did not elaborate Wednesday on how the elder Richman sustained her injury, aside from announcing the charges against her son.

Gary Richman had been held at the Salem County Correctional Facility following the May 25 arrest. No information was given as to the nature of that case.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

