Pedestrian struck after snow uncleared from car roof blinds driver

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Snow sliding off a car's roof caused an accident that left a woman pinned under a car in a southern New Jersey hospital parking lot.

Stafford Township police say a 59-year-old woman was driving out of the parking lot Friday night when the snow slid down onto her car's windshield and blocked her vision.

Driving off in a car covered with snow, like these parked vehicles during a recent storm, can accidents, police warn. (Breana Rehak, Townsquare Media NJ)

The woman tried to drive into a parking spot, but she did not see a 66-year-old woman who was walking nearby. The car hit the pedestrian, who became trapped underneath the vehicle.

The pedestrian was freed a short time later and flown to a trauma center. But further details on her condition were not available Sunday.

No charges have been filed so far, but the accident remains under investigation.

