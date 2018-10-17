Pay attention to the details…lock your car!

It seems pretty simple, lock your car. Yes, even in your own driveway.

I am not a huge believer in public service announcements because typically they come off as self serving to the person making the announcement. Not this one.

I grew up, and maybe you did too, in an area and in a time that people would literally leave their car running while running in to get coffee at the deli. Those days are gone. Even in a nice town like Westfield, there has been a rash of thefts from people leaving valuables in cars and leaving the cars unlocked. This goes for homes as well. You simply gotta lock your doors.

The spike in thefts prompted the Westfield Police to join what's known as the #9PMRoutine. Simple message. At 9pm, lock your doors and take the valuables out of your car. People tend to get into a false sense of security when living in lower crime areas and that's when the bad guys strike.

I want to honor the great members of the entire Westfield Police Department for paying attention and helping spread the word to their friends and neighbors to help the cops help you by taking every precaution to prevent crime. It's a good takeaway for all of us.

