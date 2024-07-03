NJ traffic nightmare after road buckles on Garden State Parkway

🚧 A crack in the right lane of the southbound Parkway was reported after 3 p.m

🚧 20-mile delay between Tinton Falls and Toms River

🚧 Engineers investigating

Repairs were completed Tuesday night after the pavement buckled on southbound Garden State Parkway Tuesday afternoon, creating a nearly 20-mile delay.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said a crack was reported in the right lane near Exit 87 (Route 37) around 3:10 p.m. The were no crashes or injuries reported because of the uneven pavement, according to Lebron. Troopers closed the lane as Turnpike Authority work crews began to assess the situation and begin repairs.

Brian Hughes, of Berkeley, told Patch the road raised up about 3 feet. The delay doubled his normal two-hour commute.

The worst of the delays was around 5 p.m. in the area of Exit 100 (Route 33, Route 66) in Tinton Falls, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic's Tom Rivers. Delays continued into the evening when all lanes were reopened after 9 p.m. Delays developed on Routes 34, 35 and 70 as drivers sought alternatives to the Parkway.

More repairs needed?

On Wednesday, Turnpike Authority engineers will discuss whether a permanent repair is necessary to prevent a recurrence, according to spokesman Tom Feeney.

Pavement heaves create a “ramp” in the pavement when the sun heats and expands the road surface in a tight space.

A prolonged lane closure could have been bad for travelers during what is expected to be a record-breaking holiday.

Almost 71 million people plan to travel 50 miles or more over the Fourth of July holiday period, including 2.1 million New Jerseyans, said Tracy Noble, of the AAA Club Alliance. That’s a 5% increase compared to last year nationally, and 8% higher than the pre-pandemic high of 2019, according to AAA.

Summer-like weather for a record-breaking weekend

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects hotter temperatures for the Independence Day holiday with temperatures in the upper 80s and more humid.

"The biggest problem: thunderstorms become possible at the worst possible time, starting around 4 or 5 o'clock. They will be isolated to spotty, so not everyone will see a storm. But they could get in the way of BBQs and fireworks shows - postponing or cancelling will have to be a game-time decision," Zarrow said.

Friday and Saturday look to be even stormier, according to Zarrow.

